14 Face Oils to Help Your Skin Thrive During the Winter

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When Hailey Bieber revealed in her skincare breakdown that if she doesn't go to bed looking like a "glazed donut" then she's not doing it right, we felt that.
One way that we like to go ensure we are looking like a shiny, glazed donut is by topping off our routine with a glow-inducing face oil, especially during the colder months. While toners, serums and moisturizers are essential to helping your skin thrive, we credit face oils with being arguably the most important part of our skincare routine. They are so underrated in terms of what they can do in such a short amount of time!
In addition to helping your skin stay hydrated and plump, they can help with other concerns like breakouts, uneven texture, hyperpigmentation and so much more. When we started incorporating face oils such as the Ordinary's Rose Hip Oil into our routine a few years ago, we almost instantly saw our skin change for the better.
While everyone's skin is different, we truly believe in the power of face oils regardless of the season. Below, we rounded up the face oils we've tried and love, so you too, can reach glazed donut status before your head touches your pillow.
The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil
Although this list is in no particular order, we have to put a special spotlight on the most consistent part of our skincare routine: The Ordinary's
100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil. Coming in at $10, this baby delivers more than most oils with heftier price tags can achieve. Not to say the oils below aren't as amazing, but this oil is the best option if you're on a budget and want nice skin.
Josie Maran 100 percent Pure Argan Oil
We recently started using this oil by Josie Maran and to say we are obsessed would be an understatement. Featuring 100% Pure Argan Oil, it can be used on skin, hair and nails. We love a multi-tasking product and how it makes our skin so glowy!
True Botanicals Calm Pure Radiance Oil
Sure the price tag on this oil is a little steep, but True Botanicals' face oils, especially this one, are 100% worth the hype. They truly walk the walk when it comes to making sure their products are made with clean yet effective ingredients. The Calm Pure Radiance Oil is packed with 27 plant-actives, cold-pressed cucumber seed oil, jojoba seed oils and fresh ginger root oil to help calm irritated skin. We love this oil so much!
Pai Carbon Star
Packed with black cumin seed oil and vegetable charcoal, this detoxifying oil fights acne-causing bacteria while helping calm skin and improving your overall complexion. Not to mention, it's fragrance-free and has been dermatologically tested to be non-comedogenic.
Elaluz by Camila Coelho Beauty Oil
We just started using this oil and we have nothing but good things to say about it! It's lightweight, super hydrating and features powerhouse ingredients like cupuacu oil, buriti fruit oil and cacay oil to give your skin a red carpet glow.
Gisou Face Oil
We are loving Gisou's first-ever face oil because it truly delivers results! Besides looking pretty in your skincare cabinet, it's packed with Mirsalehi Honey, natural actives and freshly cold-pressed botanical oils to help your skin look smooth and glowing by the morning.
Summer Fridays Heavenly Sixteen All-In-One Face Oil
We can't name a single Summer Fridays product we don't like. This oil is no exception. Featuring a transformative blend of 16 non-comedogenic, vegan oils, it works to restore the skin's barrier, leaving your skin looking and feeling hydrated AF.
Blume Meltdown Acne Oil
With almost 2,000 five-star reviews on Ulta, you know this oil produces results. Among its many benefits, Blume's Meltdown Acne Oil work to get rid of zits thanks to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, it helps reduces acne scars and keeps future breakouts at bay.
Biography Golden Ray Drops
It's no wonder celebs like Naomi Watts, Sharon Stone and Gwyneth Paltrow are all fans of Biography's luxurious face oils. Made with 100% sustainably sourced natural ingredients, their lineup of oils will kick dry winter skin to the curb overnight. We love the brand's Golden Ray Drops. The oil makes our skin glow 24/7, in addition to ramping up collagen production and reducing the appearance of fine lines.
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
If you have stubborn acne, this clarifying oil is for you. It's a medicated dry oil that works to clear congested pores, brighten the appearance of old acne discolorations and smooth the appearance of wrinkles.
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Face Oil
Rich in critical antioxidants and omegas 6 and 9, this cruelty-free oil is a skin savior. We keep coming back to it season after season because of its ability to keep our skin looking healthy and hydrated.
Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
We love this oil from Biossance because it does the heavy-lifting while you sleep. In addition to locking in moisture, it's infused with vitamin C to brighten skin and reduce the appearance of discoloration.
Elemis Superfood Facial Oil
This award-winning facial oil is packed with nine superfood oils including broccoli, rosehip, flaxseed and daikon radish to plump, hydrate and nourish skin.
Amrutini Overnight Oasis Luminosity Dewdrops
Say goodbye to dull skin thanks to this super hydrating oil that features restorative ingredients like golden Muga silk and hyaluronic acid.
Still in the mood to shop? Make sure to stock up on your fave beauty products during Sephora's holiday savings event!