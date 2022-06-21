American Idol's Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Expecting First Baby

You Time just became Family Time.
Country singer Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi Dugal McCreery shared the happy news that they are expecting their first child, a baby boy, due this fall.
"We got a little man on the way," Scotty, told People in an interview published on June 21. "Uncharted waters for us, but we can't wait to dive in and meet the little man."
The former American Idol winner said that the pair has "always talked about" having children together, but wanted to make sure it was the right time.
"We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life," he explained. "We've gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now's a good time to settle down a little and expand the family."
While the couple was ready to expand their family, the "You Time" singer said one thing they weren't prepared for was finding out that they were having a boy.
"I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there," Scotty shared. "Gabi's from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy."
Now, Scotty, 28, is looking forward to all the moments he and his son will share together, including introducing him to baseball, which he describes as his "first love right there with music."
Gabi, 28, told People that her career as a pediatric nurse has "definitely prepared me in many ways" for motherhood, something her husband is extremely grateful for.
"It'll be great for me because I'll be so nervous," Scotty said about his wife's expertise. "If the baby coughs, I'll be like, 'Hey, Gabi, is this okay? What's happening here?' So, knowing that she has that experience, I think will be huge."
The high school sweethearts tied the knot in 2018 after six years of dating. Gabi even starred in Scotty's music video for "This Is It," which included footage from their unforgettable wedding day.
"She's my best friend, he shared with E News on their first wedding anniversary, "so it's fun doing life with her."
The fun will continue as a family of three, as Scott and Gabi plan on bringing their baby on the road with them in the future.
"I think we'll bring another bus out and try to make a little nursery for him," Scotty told People. "It might not be every week, and we'll see how the baby takes to the road life, but it'd be nice, just selfishly, to have Gabi and the baby out there with me. I don't want to miss anything with him growing up."