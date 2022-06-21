American Idol's Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Expecting First Baby

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

You Time just became Family Time.

Country singer Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi Dugal McCreery shared the happy news that they are expecting their first child, a baby boy, due this fall.

"We got a little man on the way," Scotty, told People in an interview published on June 21. "Uncharted waters for us, but we can't wait to dive in and meet the little man."

The former American Idol winner said that the pair has "always talked about" having children together, but wanted to make sure it was the right time.

"We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life," he explained. "We've gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now's a good time to settle down a little and expand the family."