Kate Bush Pens Heartfelt Thank You to the Duffer Brothers After Stranger Things Song Success

Stranger Things has taken Kate Bush's music to new (wuthering) heights.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer featured her 1985 song "Running Up That Hill" in Stranger Things 4: Volume I, sending the single to the top of the U.S. and U.K. charts. And now, Bush is thanking the brothers, not just for the renewed attention, but for highlighting the importance of mental health.

"In this latest series the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now," she wrote on her blog June 20. "I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people's hearts in a special way, at a time that's incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people."

Bush continued, "By featuring 'Running Up That Hill' in such a positive light—as a talisman for Max [Sadie Sink] (one of the main female characters)—the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends."