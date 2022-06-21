Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip's Phaedra Parks & Tamra Judge Spill on Naked Parties & Ghosts

Drunken parties, visits from the dead and lots of drama? Get ready for a wild Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season two!
Real Housewives alums and RHUGT co-stars Tamra Judge and Phaedra Parks promise fans are in for quite the ride when the Peacock series' sophomore season premieres June 23. Tamra and Phaedra will be joined by fellow ex-Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong for a week of shenanigans at Dorinda's Medley's Berkshires estate, Bluestone Manor.
Prior to the trip, Tamra admitted she "was afraid of Brandi" because of their past social media feuds, but the two ultimately found common ground.
"We work things out pretty quickly," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star told E! News exclusively. "By the first episode we do talk and we sit down and we talk it through and we decide we do like each other...We have some bumps moving forward, but for the most part we work it out and towards the end we have a lot of fun together."
However, Brandi "definitely shakes some people up" in the house, according to Tamra.
"I can't remember if she makes anyone cry," Tamra said with a laugh. "There was a lot of alcohol involved. The memory is a little foggy."
Tamra awarded Brandi the title of messiest Housewife in the bunch, adding, "I was pretty messy myself. I'll give it me and Brandi. And Dorinda, all three of us."
As for how wild their partying gets, Tamra teased, "I don't think there's any girl-kissing going on. Brandi insisted that we have a naked party. You will see some naked body parts."
Tamra wasn't the only one to form a bond with Brandi in the house as Phaedra explained, "I was not really sure about Brandi because she was so crazy, such a wild card. And we ended up becoming real besties in real life. We talk all the time and she's like a sister to me now."
"I think she's misunderstood," Phaedra continued. "I think people see Brandi and make very quick assumptions about who she is and what she's about. You watch people on TV, you make sweeping judgments without really giving them a fair shot. So because people told me crazy stuff about Brandi, it really made me more attracted to her. She's so fun and she's such a wow girl. She's what I would want to be if I was drunk."
Phaedra added that hostess Dorinda was a "goddess" and "absolutely perfect," noting, "I didn't know I would fall in love with Dorinda," the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum gushed.
A cameo we weren't expecting to see on this season of Ultimate Girls Trip: ghosts!
"I saw the ghosts at one of our outings. I saw four ghosts, I promise you," Phaedra revealed. "I work with the dead so I can recognize those. They know me and I know them because I work in the planes. I know the crossover spirits."
Watch the exclusive E! interviews for more RHUGT scoop from Tamra and Phaedra
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club premieres Thursday, June 23 on Peacock. Check out all the new cast images in the gallery below.
