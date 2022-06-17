John Stamos Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo With Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen

Watch : Bob Saget's Wife & Friends Pay Tribute on His 66th Birthday

Our hearts could not be fuller thanks to John Stamos.

On June 16, the Full House alum shared a never-before-seen photo himself with co-stars Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen hanging out by the ocean.

"#tbt. I love this picture so much," Stamos wrote on Instagram. "A moment in time. A surge of happiness. Unfiltered joy. Pure and real. We were blooming! I rented a beach house in the summer of 2004. Needed some cheering up, and boy did my friends come through. What a lucky man I am! @bobsaget #AshleyO"

Co-star Jodie Sweetin commented, "Oh yes!! I remember that house!!"

On Full House, which ended in 1995 after eight seasons, Saget played patriarch Danny Tanner, Jodie played his middle daughter Stephanie and Ashley and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen portrayed his youngest daughter, Michelle. Meanwhile, Stamos played their Uncle Jesse. He, Saget and Jodie reprised their roles on Netflix's sequel series, Fuller House, which ended in 2020 after five seasons.