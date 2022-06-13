How Kelly Rizzo Wants You to Remember Late Husband Bob Saget

Watch : Bob Saget's Wife & Friends Pay Tribute on His 66th Birthday

When you think of Bob Saget you probably jump to Danny Tanner or another one of his iconic roles. As for his wife Kelly Rizzo, she just hopes that memory makes you smile.

"His entire mission was just he wanted to make people laugh and make people happy," she exclusively told E! News at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards. "And it's pretty obvious that's what his mission was because you'd see his face, you'd walk into a room, you'd see him on TV and you just smile. So, he did it effortlessly."

Keeping his legacy alive is also effortless. At the June 12 show, the comedian, who died in January, was posthumously honored with the Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award, presented by John Stamos.

"It just feels like my brother up there giving this incredible award to me or through me to Bob," Rizzo told E! before accepting the trophy. "I know Bob would just be incredibly honored, so touched, so pleased, so happy. And to have John presenting this award is just so special. They have such a special relationship."