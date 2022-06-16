The Bachelor Alums Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Share Summer Hosting Essentials

We interviewed Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Dylan and Hannah are paid spokespeople for Daily's Cocktails. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer is here, which means the sun is shining, temperatures are heating up, and we're all looking for enjoyable ways to cool off. Bachelor Nation fan favorites Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour recommend Daily's Frozen Cocktails as an enjoyable way to beat the heat this season. The brand gave Hannah and Dylan the honor of serving as Co-CEOs of Chill for Summer 2022, so of course, we had to turn to the experts for some summer shopping advice. After all, these two thrive in a beach setting, as we saw on Bachelor in Paradise.
Dylan told E!, "We cannot be more excited to show our followers how we plan to spend it. Daily's new Frozen Cocktails include Snow Cone Pouches and Patriotic Poptails,which are so fun and we both have our favorites!" Hannah added, "We've been fans of Daily's for a while now, and when the brand told us about their summer campaign encouraging Americans to show how they chill, we knew we wanted to get involved."
The couple discussed their Daily's partnership and they shared their recommendations for summer snacks, games, beauty products, and hosting essentials with E! shoppers.
E!: Why are the Frozen Poptails a must-have for summer entertaining?
DB: For starters, they're the OG brand when it comes to all things frozen cocktails! We also love the portable and on-the-go packaging which makes it super easy to enjoy with friends by the pool, beach and even backyard. They have 14 flavors of the Ready-to-Drink Frozen Pouches including our favorite, Margarita and 6 flavors of the Poptails!
HG: The Poptails are Dylan's favorite because he's always running around on the weekend whether it be at the beach or playing cornhole at home, so they're the perfect mobile drink!
Daily's Pouches Frozen Cocktails
"I love the new Blue Raspberry and Tiger's Blood flavors of frozen pouches (which remarkably double as DIY snow cones!) and Dylan is a fan of the Cherry Comet, Lemon Sparkler and Blue Rocker Poptails," Hannah explained.
Daily's Poptails- 12 Pack
"There are so many different ways to chill over the summer – I prefer to lay at the beach with a frozen pouch, while Dylan unwinds by being a bit more active with a pop permanently in-hand. Regardless of how you choose to chill, Daily's offers a perfect frozen treat for everybody," Hannah said.
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Summer Essentials
E!: What are some of your summer entertaining essentials?
DB: We have music playing 24/7, so we always make sure our speakers are charged or that we've got a fire playlist ready to go at a moment's notice.
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker
Hannah shared, "We use the SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker all the time. The battery lasts forever and it sounds like a massive sound system!"
This speaker has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker?
Dylan suggested, "For a less expensive option but still great, the SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker is perfect to bring to the beach or a friend's house."
This speaker comes in three colors and it has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ecotouge Poker Table- Foldable With Stainless Steel Cup Holder, Anti-Skid Footpads, No Assembly Required
Hannah said, "Dylan watched Molly's Game the other day, so he recently bought a poker table and is obsessed. His friends come over and open up all the doors and play cards for hours."
This foldable table also comes in green.
Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler
Dylan shared, "This summer we plan to spend a lot of the time outside of the house and at the beach, so we'll be bringing our Yeti Backpack to keep all of our Daily's poptails/pouches cool in the heat!"
This backpack cooler comes in two sizes and many colors.
GoSports Classic Cornhole Set – Includes 8 Bean Bags, Travel Case and Game Rules (Choice of Style)
"You can't go wrong with having a cornhole set ready this summer. HG and I are accepting all challengers as we think we're the best pair in San Diego," Dylan remarked.
This set comes in 12 different colors and it has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clearstem Brush-On Mineral Sunscreen (SPF 50)
Hannah shared, "Our friends at Clearstem Skincare have a great brush-on face sunscreen! We have tons of bottles around the house as the war against wrinkles starts before you even step outside, so make sure you're stocked up on sunscreen this summer!"
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Hannah revealed, "This setting spray absolutely saved me on BIP! It keeps your makeup looking fresh all day long. A must-have!"
This setting spray has 611.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and 18,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Lisa Barlow has recommended this and so did Margaret Josephs. Nina Dobrev uses this setting spray and so do our E! shopping editors. Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald included this in her list of beauty must-haves. Olivia Liang keeps this in her bag. This is one of our favorite beauty fixes and sweat-proof makeup essentials.
Koia Smoothies
"These plant-based smoothies are amazing. Sitting back and enjoying a Straw-Nana Dream is the perfect way to end a beach day," Dylan shared.
Sol de Janeiro GlowMotions Glow Body Oil
Hannah shared, "I apply this all over my body for a subtle summer glow. I'm obsessed and highly recommend bringing this with you everywhere you go this summer!"
This body oil has 110.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Refy Lip Collection: Lip Liner, Setter, and Lip Gloss
"This has become my holy grail lip product. I apply it in the morning and it keeps my lips hydrated and the perfect natural color," Hannah shared.
This product has 6.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Sol 72 Outdoor Kya Porch Swing
Dylan admitted, "I've been begging Hannah for a hanging chair/bed, so everyone pray for me as I continue to send her links to everything I find on Pinterest."
Chubby Snacks Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam 4-Pack
Dylan said, "If you love PB & J's, you'll love these. They're plant based AND have 8 grams of protein!"
Dream Pops Frozen Dessert
Dylan remarked, "What's better than ice cream in the summer? Not much to be honest. Dream Pops is plant-based ice cream. They even recently launched a 'crunch' product that HG and I are obsessed with!"
