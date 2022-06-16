See Blonde Ana de Armas Transform into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde

Watch : Ana de Armas Admits She's "A Little Bit of a Mess" at Golden Globes

It's Ana de Armas like you've never seen her before.

On June 16, Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming film Blonde, starring the actress as Marilyn Monroe. Ana, a natural brunette, sports the late Hollywood icon's trademark platinum blond hairstyle.

The trailer also shows Ana re-enacting Marilyn's most iconic movie scenes, like wearing a white halter dress, with air from a subway vent sending her skirt billowing above her knees. Another features Ana as the late star in her strapless pink gown, singing "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" onstage in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

The new film is based on Joyce Carol Oates' historical fiction novel and also stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson.

"Blonde boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe," Netflix's synopsis notes. "Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life."