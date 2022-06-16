shopDisney's Buy 2, Get 1 Free Sale: Stock Up on Disney, Pixar, Star Wars & Marvel Must-Haves Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Getting anything for free is always a plus in our book, but scoring free stuff at Disney? Now, that's nothing short of magic.
Right now, shopDisney is having a big summer mix, match and save sale where select items in their sale section are buy two, get one free with the code 3RDFREE. Whether you're a fan of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars or Marvel, there's definitely something in there for you. ShopDisney doesn't hold these kinds of sales very often, so you'll want to take advantage of this incredible deal while you still can.
Wondering what kinds of things you can get? If you're shopping for yourself (or a fellow Disney fan),comfy Marvel-themed lounge pants, Star Wars graphic tees and this adorable Mickey and Minnie tote bag are just a few things you can get during the Buy Two, Get One Free Sale.
Shopping for kids? These $14 Woody and Buzz costume pajama sets are included in the sale. You can also get a stylish Loungefly backpack for their nuiMOs for just $8.
Although not part of the current promo, kid's swimwear like this must-see Moana deluxe three-piece swimsuit or these Spider-Man swim trunks are on sale for a really good price. Plus, their line of beach towels for kids are so fun and most of them are on sale now for under $20.
We've rounded up some things you can get during shopDisney's Buy Two, Get One Free Sale. Check those out below or shop here to see what kind of goodies they have in store for you.
Disneyland Logo T-Shirt for Adults
Rep your love for The Happiest Place on Earth with this stylish logo tee. It features a vintage-inspired graphic, as well as a semi-cropped fit.
Mickey Mouse Denim Baseball Cap for Adults by Our Universe
This cool two-done denim baseball hat from Our Universe is a total classic. It's originally $35, but it's on sale today for just $15.
Star Wars Lounge Pants for Adults
These cozy lounge pants feature an allover print of Grogu, The Mandalorian and Imperial Stormtroopers. It's originally $27, but it's on sale right now for $20. It makes a great gift for any Mandalorian fans!
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Tote Bag
This cute Mickey and Minnie tote will hold everything you need for a day at the Disney Parks. It's on sale now for less than $30, and it's part of the Buy Two, Get One Free sale.
Monsters, Inc. Semi-Crop Top for Women
No scares here! You can't help but smile when you rock this semi-crop Monsters, Inc. top.
Marvel Logo Fashion T-Shirt for Women by Our Universe
Standout like the superhero you are with this ultra-stylish Marvel logo tee by Our Universe. Sizes range from XS to 3X, and it's on sale now for $37.
Oliver Pullover Sweater for Adults – Oliver & Company – Walt Disney World
This adorable Oliver & Company pullover is a total mood. It's made with 100% cotton French terry and features Walt Disney World screen art on the back. Best part is, it's on sale now for $25.
Percy Tie-Dye Pullover for Adults – Pocahontas – Disneyland
If you're more of a dog lover, you may want to snag this tie-dye pullover featuring Percy, the "privileged pooch" from Pocahontas. Like the sweatshirt above, this one also features a screen art at the back, but this time it's Disneyland.
Star Wars Darth Vader T-Shirt for Adults
Apparently Lord Vader is just a "kid at heart." Who knew? You can get this fun Darth Vader t-shirt on sale for $18.
Marvel Logo Jogger Pants for Adults
These Marvel logo joggers are fit for a superhero. They're made with soft knit fabric and feature an allover comic art graphic with Marvel's iconic logo.
Stitch Cooler Bag
Although this Stitch-themed cooler isn't included in the Buy Two, Get One Free sale, shopDisney is running a promo where you can score this for just $16 with any purchase. It's a family beach must-have!
