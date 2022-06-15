West Side Story's Rachel Zegler and Boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera Are Reuniting Onscreen

Watch : Rachel Zegler "Never Imagined" Being at the Oscars 2022

They volunteer as tributes!

West Side Story co-stars and IRL couple Josh Andres Rivera and Rachel Zegler will star side-by-side in the highly-anticipated Hunger Games prequel, Lionsgate confirmed June 15.

The odds will be in their favor as Josh, 27, will play Sejanus Plinth, a mentor to a tribute from District 2 in the 10th annual Hunger Games and a close friend of young Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth. Meanwhile, Rachel, 21, is set to star as Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from impoverished District 12 in the who is mentored by Snow. And ICYMI, he goes on to become the tyrannical President of Panem in the OG movies.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is certainly a far cry from their last project together, which also happened to be where they met. Alas, the duo tried to keep their love under wraps—even while they promoted Steven Spielberg's musical. (In December, Rachel sneakily posted a series of photos, including one of her hugging Josh, that made her feel "great big love.")