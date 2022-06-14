The Dropout's Amanda Seyfriend Explains Her Mixed Feelings Towards Elizabeth Holmes

Watch : "The Dropout" Stars Share FILMING SECRETS

Amanda Seyfried has mixed feelings when it comes to Elizabeth Holmes.

After playing the disgraced Theranos CEO in The Dropout, Seyfried knows that Holmes isn't a perfect person. "I know whatever she's sentenced with, it's what she deserves," Seyfried told Jared Leto as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series.

But a part of Seyfried feels some sympathy for Holmes, who was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud in February, saying, "Yeah, she lied a lot. She's a mother. She has her whole life ahead of her."

Seyfried, who is 36, continued, "She's my age. I like to think I'm still young, you know what I mean?"

And yes, Leto knows what she means. In WeCrashed, he played real-life figure Adam Neumann, who resigned as the CEO of WeWork following a vote of no confidence. Through the experience, Leto realized, "Not everyone is one thing. No one is one thing."