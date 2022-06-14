How Two Killed-Off Squid Game Actors Want to Return in Season 2

Watch : "Squid Game" Star Lee Jung-Jae Dishes on Season 2

A couple of Squid Game season one casualties are hoping we haven't seen the last of them.

On June 12, Netflix announced the return of the series—the most-watched in the streamer's history—for season two and revealed that series protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) would reprise their roles from season one, but made no mention of any other characters returning.

This made sense because, well, basically everybody else died.

Still, that hasn't deterred a couple of season one stand-outs from tossing out some creative ways to bring their characters back.

"Director Hwang [Dong-hyuk] has a lot of ideas, so it's very difficult for us to pitch in," Oh Young-soo, who played fan favorite-turned-evil mastermind Oh Il-nam, told E! News at Netflix's Squid Game FYSEE event on June 12. "But I'm dead already, as you know. So maybe I can appear in flashbacks."

A new series of fatal children's games—which Oh Il-nam orchestrated in season one—have been confirmed to return, so perhaps he'll be back to break out hearts all over again, this time from the great beyond.