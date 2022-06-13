Justin Bieber's Health Battle: What You Need to Know About Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Watch : Justin Bieber Reveals Half of His Face Is Fully Paralyzed

Justin Bieber's health condition is sparking a conversation about Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

On June 10, the Grammy winner surprised followers when shared his diagnosis in an Instagram video.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

The 28-year-old continued, "This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me I have to slow down."

For Dr. Andre Panossian, who has not worked with Bieber but is an expert in the field of facial paralysis and has treated countless individuals with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the singer's diagnosis caught him by surprise. "This is not a very common problem in young people at all," he exclusively shared with E! News. At the same time, the board-certified plastic surgeon—based out of Pasadena, Calif.—shared his insight into a condition that requires early intervention before more damage is done. Keep reading to get answers to your burning questions.