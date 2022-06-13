Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals if She Wants Tyra Banks to Return to Dancing With the Stars

Watch : Sean Spicer Surprised Carrie Ann Inaba on "DWTS"

Evacuate the dancefloor—there are changes coming to Dancing with the Stars.

In April, it was announced that the celebrity dance competition would be moving to Disney+ after 16 years on ABC, and now judge Carrie Ann Inaba is teasing that more change is in the air!

"It's a little bit different," Carrie Ann told E! News about the shift to the streamer. "I think the difference is maybe live voting across the country. Maybe there's gonna be some things that will come along with the scripts that I think people are gonna love. People don't always like change, but I think they'll adapt."

One change viewers won't have to adapt to is Carrie Ann's absence. She confirmed she'll be making the move to Disney+.

"I will be definitely there next season at the judges' table where I normally sit. I'm very excited about it," she said. "I think it's going to be a really good change. After 30 seasons, some shows don't make it that far. The fact that we're still evolving and trying new things, it says a lot about our brand."