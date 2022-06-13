How Kelly Rizzo Wants You to Remember Late Husband Bob Saget

When you think of Bob Saget you probably jump to Danny Tanner or another one of his iconic roles. As for his wife Kelly Rizzo, she just hopes that memory makes you smile.
"His entire mission was just he wanted to make people laugh and make people happy," she exclusively told E! News at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards. "And it's pretty obvious that's what his mission was because you'd see his face, you'd walk into a room, you'd see him on TV and you just smile. So, he did it effortlessly."
Keeping his legacy alive is also effortless. At the June 12 show, the comedian, who died in January, was posthumously honored with the Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award, presented by John Stamos.
"It just feels like my brother up there giving this incredible award to me or through me to Bob," Rizzo told E! before accepting the trophy. "I know Bob would just be incredibly honored, so touched, so pleased, so happy. And to have John presenting this award is just so special. They have such a special relationship."
And though she was nervous they'd both start crying, she had no reservations about getting up on stage for her late husband. "I know he would do it for me in a heartbeat," Rizzo added. "There was no hesitation. Any chance that I get for the rest of my life to honor him and share his legacy I'm just going to be jumping at the opportunity."
The same goes for Stamos, who called his Full House co-star the "biggest self-critic" he'd ever known.
"Now the funny thing about Bob was that he had the insecurity of a best artist," he said while on stage. "Everyone around him knew how funny he was, how side-splitting he was, just so brilliant. And he was also unparalleled in his generosity. As a director, producer, actor, stand-up comedian and New York Times Best-Selling author, Bob was successful in every medium of medium."
"Even if we don't win one of these cool awards," he later added, "sometimes it's nice to silence the critic within and just believe everyone when they say 'you are great,' and 'you are amazing' and 'you are loved.'"
It was a sentiment Rizzo echoed.
"Bob was larger than life," she said while accepting the award. "He was so full of life. He was a force of nature. You watch him and you're like, 'How is he not the one that's onstage right now?' It still doesn't make sense. It still doesn't really compute."
As she concluded, "All that is important to us right now is just to continue to share his legacy of love and laughter and you all helped us do that tonight. So thank you so much. This means so much. And, you know, thank you all for loving Bob."