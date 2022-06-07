How John Stamos Will Honor Bob Saget—With Help From Kelly Rizzo

Watch : Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian

John Stamos continues to honor Bob Saget's legacy.

During the upcoming Critic Choice Real TV Awards June 12, the actor is set to pay tribute to his late co-star, who appeared alongside on Full House and its sequel series Fuller House. How so? Stamos will present Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo with the Impact Award, which recognizes for the comedian's decades-long career in the entertainment industry.

Other presenters scheduled to take the stage at the awards ceremony, hosted by comedy duo The Sklar Brothers, include Kathy Griffin, Padma Lakshmi, Chrishell Stause, Carrie Ann Inaba, Garcelle Beauvais and Alan Tudyk.

Back in 2018, Saget took on emcee duties at the awards show—then called the NPACT Impact Awards. The event was originally created to recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

News of Saget's posthumous award comes nearly six months after his passing. Saget was found dead inside a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9, a day after he had performed a stand-up comedy set in Ponte Vedra Beach. His family later shared that the actor likely died after he "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."