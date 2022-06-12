Walmart Summer Rollback Sale: Score Denim Shorts for $11, Plus Up to 65% Off Outdoor Furniture & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Wayfair may be holding their big 20th Anniversary Sale this weekend, but they're not the only ones with amazing deals to shop. Whether you're looking to fill your closet with summer fashion must-haves or you want to transform your outdoor living space into a relaxing oasis, Walmart has everything you need and more at really affordable prices. Best part is, they just rolled back the prices of over 1,000 items online!

If you're looking to save big this weekend, Walmart's summer sale is one you definitely don't want to miss. You can save up to 65% off everything you'll need for the season, whether that be a chic new outdoor furniture set (this one is on sale for just $249!), beach towels for your weekend getaway or a brand new blender for all the delicious smoothies you'll be sipping on during those hot summer days.

Need shorts for the season? You can get a cute and comfy pair of denim shorts for just $11 today. They even have classy pajama sets for as low as $9.

We've rounded up some of the best deals on summer-haves that you can score at Walmart this weekend. Check those out below.