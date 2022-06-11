Wayfair Anniversary Sale: Get a $180 2-in-1 Cuisinart Blender for $60 & More Can't-Miss Doorbuster Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to celebrate! This weekend only, Wayfair is celebrating their 20th anniversary by holding a huge clearance sale where you can score major savings on products across 20 different categories. We're talking to outdoor furniture and decor, living room seating, kitchen and dining essentials, office must-haves, mattresses, area rugs and so much more.

Twenty years is such a big milestone, so you just know the deals are going to be huge. In fact, they're even offering 20 doorbuster deals like the Cuisinart SmartPower Duet blender-food processor combo, originally $180, for just $62. Father's Day gift, anyone? They even have chic summer rugs starting at just $18. Overall, you can find some seriously deep discounts over 70% off!

In addition to doorbuster deals, Wayfair also has some incredible Flash Deals, which is basically a sale on sale. Since celebration is going on for two days, the deals you find today won't be the same tomorrow. So if you find something you love, we highly recommend snapping it up as soon as you can.

We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find during Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale. Check those out below.