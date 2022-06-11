Ilia Friends & Family Sale: Snag the Holy Grail of Skin Tints & More Must-Have Products for 20% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking to get your beauty routine ready for summer? We've got a major sale you don't want to miss, and it's one we'll definitely be shopping as well.

Clean and sustainable beauty brand, Ilia is holding their Friends & Family Sale where you can save 20% off all orders of $75 or more. All you have to do is enter the code ILIA20 at checkout to receive your discount. Considering that Ilia rarely ever does a major sale like this throughout the year, you really don't want to miss out on a chance to snag some award-winning makeup and skincare at a discounted price.

Wondering what to get? You can't talk Ilia without mentioning their ultra-popular Super Serum Skin Tint with SPF 40. It's a best-selling product that was so well-received by beauty lovers everywhere, it sold over one million units in just two years! The Super Serum Skin Tint is part skincare, part makeup and part sun protection. It's lightweight, yet gives just the right amount of coverage to make your skin look absolutely flawless.

After trying numerous tinted moisturizers, BB and CC creams and foundations throughout the years, we'd say it's worthy of being called the holy grail of skin tints, and we're not the only ones who think so! It has over 7,800 reviews on Ilia, most of which are super positive. Best part is, you can get it for 20% off this weekend.

The Ilia Friends & Family Sale ends this Sunday, so don't hesitate to shop as you only have a limited time left. We rounded up some makeup and skincare products we'll be shopping ASAP. Check those below.