Halsey and Alev Aydin’s Love Story Is So Good in Her Latest Music Video

Halsey's latest music video is so good—and so personal. 

The singer, who is in the midst of her Love and Power Tour, dropped the video for her new single "So Good" on June 10, giving a rare glimpse into her life with partner Alev Aydin and their 11-month-old son Ender.

Halsey explained on Instagram why the song, which is about "the one that got away," holds a special place in her heart. 

"Alev and i first met because he was supposed to write and direct a movie about my life," the artist explained. "We started a family and now he's written and directed this little film about OUR life." 

She added that the meta music video, which stars both Halsey and Alev, is about "the pangs of longing for what could be…and what became." 

Alev shared a behind-the-scenes pic of the couple on set while holding baby Ender. He wrote that it was a "family affair" and told Halsey, "I love you," while celebrating the release of their passion project.

The video shows Halsey watching back a moment in her life play out, seemingly when Alev was filming her at a makeup vanity. Though the stars continue on with their separate lives, she can't get him out of her mind. She eventually watches a film reel of the pair's real-life milestones on a projector, before rushing to kiss him.  

"You're all I think about and everywhere I look," she sings. "I know it's bad, but we could be so good." 

Last year, Halsey told Allure how fate brought her and the filmmaker together. 

"When the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You're the person I'm supposed to start a family with,'" the About-Face founder shared. "Part of the reason it took Alev and I so long to start dating was because I liked him so much."

Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

"So Good" also stars Charlie Oldman and Tatiana de Campos Ringsby.

Watch the video above.

