Jurassic Park Gift Guide: Graphic Tees, Loungefly Bags & More Fashion Must-Haves for Fans

Life has found a way and we are so excited to see the original Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World: Dominion. If your love for the Jurassic franchise has been renewed in recent weeks due to release of the new movie or you've just always been fan, we've rounded up all kinds of stylish finds you can get to rep your fandom.
If you're looking to shop graphic tees, you're in luck. There's no shortage of Jurassic Park designs, and Hot Topic, Amazon, Etsy, PacSun, and Kohl's, have really great options that are cool, unique and go beyond the iconic logo. Her Universe also has a really cute Jurassic Park collection that features the stylish bomber jacket and Ellie Sattler-inspired outfit above.
We've rounded up some fashion finds that every Jurassic Park fan needs in their closet. Check those out below.
Loungefly Jurassic Park Logo Mini Backpack
Loungefly's Jurassic Park mini backpack features the film's iconic logo, embossed dinosaur details all throughout, as well as other fun surprises that'll delight fans. The bag is not only gorgeous, it also has a ton of room to fit the essentials.
Reebok x Jurassic Park Club C Shoes
Step back into the Jurassic era with these sneakers from the Reebok x Jurassic Park collection. The shoes in particular are inspired by Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant and features collar lining that resembles his signature bandana. While the collection launched last summer, you can still find some styles available (and on sale!) today.
Our Universe Jurassic Park Dinosaur Resort Woven Button-Up
This button-up from Our Universe features an allover black and white dinosaur print and the Jurassic Park logo printed at the bottom. It's the perfect summer vacay shirt.
Her Universe Jurassic World Ellie Foliage Girls Resort Woven Button-Up
Her Universe took Dr. Ellie Sattler's outfit from the original Jurassic Park film and turned it into an outfit and gave it a few little updates. This mauve top was made to have a '90s oversized fit and also features a fan-fave quote on the collar.
Her Universe Jurassic World Ellie Shorts
If you love the top above, complete the look with these comfy khaki shorts featuring an embroidered Jurassic Park logo on the leg.
Jurassic Park Life Finds a Way Retro T-Shirt - BoxLunch Exclusive
This stylish retro-looking Jurassic Park graphic tee is a total eye-catcher. It's a BoxLunch-exclusive design and sizes range from XS to 3X.
Jurassic Park Hate Being Right All The Time Tee
How can you not want a t-shirt featuring this gem? Right now it's on sale at Kohl's for $17.
Jurassic Park Jeff Goldblum Backpack
If you ever thought to yourself, "Man, I would love to have a bag with Jeff Goldblum's face all over it," well, life finds a way. This officially licensed backpack from Spencer's is a "real conversation piece," says one reviewer. It's even on sale right now!
Jurassic Park Vintage Characters Life Finds A Way Sweatshirt
This vintage-style sweatshirt from Kohl's comes in three colors: charcoal heather, navy and black. If you buy it at Kohl's today, you can get it for just $34.
Jurassic Park Priimal Limited Variant Ranger Logo Unisex Varsity Jacket
This officially licensed classic varsity jacket is a must-have for any fan's closet.
Cakeworthy Jurassic Park Windbreaker for Adults
From its bright yellow color to the large logo at the back, there's a lot to love about this Jurassic Park windbreaker from Cakeworthy.
Jurassic Park Isla Nublar Hoodie
If you have more than your fair share of Jurassic Park logo tops, this simply designed Visit Isla Nublar hoodie from Etsy is a really solid option. Sizes range from S to 5XL, and there are five colors to choose from.
Her Universe Jurassic Park Jeep Bomber Jacket
This bomber jacket from Her Universe is the epitome of cool, and was inspired by the Jurassic Park jeep. It's a style that's super popular with fans and it's not hard to see why.
Her Universe Jurassic Park Logo Women's Tie-Front Long Sleeve T-Shirt
This Her Universe Jurassic Park pullover stands above the rest for its stylish touches like the tie-front design. It even has dinosaur scratch marks on the back!
Jurassic Park Logo Bucket Hat - BoxLunch Exclusive
You really can't go wrong with this trendy bucket hat featuring the Jurassic Park logo. Since it's khaki-colored, it's super versatile and goes well with pretty much anything.
Jurassic Park Isla Nublar Retro Poster Premium T-Shirt
If you couldn't already tell, we are totally obsessed with all the retro-inspired Jurassic Park t-shirt designs. You can choose to get this shirt in different colors, and there are options for men, women and kids.
Loungefly POP Jurassic Park Gates Backpack
When we first saw this Loungefly backpack featuring Funko Pop styling, we just had to have it. The gates flap open to reveal the scene you see here. Plus, there's even a little something special for you Dr. Ian Malcolm fans!
