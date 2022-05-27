Watch Now

Obi-Wan Kenobi Recap on E!'s New Show While You Were Streaming

Celebrate the Return of Obi-Wan Kenobi With These Star Wars Gifts

Loved the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+? We've got all the must-have Star Wars merch you're looking for right here.

It's time to go back to a galaxy far, far away! If the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ renewed your love for all things Star Wars, we've got all the brand new merch you'll want to add to your collection ASAP.

It's been 17 years since we've last seen Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and we couldn't be more excited to see what the new Disney+ show has in store for us. Not to mention, Hayden Christensen's take on one of the most iconic movie villains of all time, Darth Vader.

Lucky for us fans, there's no shortage of Star Wars gear out there, especially with Star Wars Celebration 2022 happening this weekend. Hello, shared exclusives! If you're a figure collector, Sideshow Collectibles is even offering 20% off some of their Star Wars best-sellers right now.  

If you can't get enough of Obi-Wan Kenobi or you want to chat all thing Star Wars with fellow fans, be sure to check out E! News' new digital series, While You Were Streaming. We recap the biggest moments from the new Disney+ series on Twitter @enews

From cool new graphic tees from Hot Topic to unique Etsy finds, we've rounded up some Star Wars must-haves you'll want to snag ASAP. Check those out below. 

Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Duel of The Fates - Obi-Wan Kenobi

This Amazon-exclusive Funko Pop! of Obi-Wan is actually part two of a three-piece set capturing an iconic moment from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Get it on its own, or complete the scene. 

$30
Amazon

Star Wars Obi-Wan & Anakin T-Shirt

This throwback tee will get you excited for what's to come, as if you weren't already.  

$23
$16
Hot Topic

Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Doormat

Star Wars fans and Etsy shoppers are obsessed with this Obi-Wan Kenobi doormat. Reviews say the quality is high and fans definitely get a kick out of it. 

$52
$31
Etsy

Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber was designed to be just lik Obi-Wan’s iconic blue Lightsaber in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series. It features advanced LEDs and sound effects, and is said to be “the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet.”

$279
GameStop

Star Wars Darth Vader Reflection T-Shirt

This t-shirt features a very cool graphic of Darth Vader's helmet with Obi-Wan reflected in the eyes. 

$23
$14
Hot Topic

Enso Rings Star Wars Silicone Ring - Suns of Tatooine

Enso has a gorgeous Star Wars collection featuring highly detailed silicone rings. You can get this wide band ring themed to Tatooine. You can check out the entire Star Wars collection here. 

$50
Enso Rings

Star Wars Anakin And Obi-Wan Battle T-Shirt

Cue the epic soundtrack. This vintage-inspired tee features the iconic head-to-head lightsaber duel of Obi-Wan and Anakin in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenger of the Sith

$24
$17
Hot Topic

Subtle Nerdy Designs Hello There T-Shirt

You know the meme! This tee from Subtle Nerdy Designs on Etsy is a great way to rep your love for Star Wars and Obi-Wan without being "super flashy Star Wars," as one reviewer put it. It's subtle, chic and you can choose between five colors including maroon and sand. 

$26
$23
Etsy

Hello There Obi-Wan Sticker

This sticker from Red Bubble come in multiple sizes and finishes. You can use this to decorate your laptop, water bottle, car window and more. According to Red Bubble, it's also removable, super durable and water-resistant. 

$3
Red Bubble

ColourPop Darth Vader Shadow Palette

Create a look that's Empire-approved with ColourPop's Darth Vader Shadow Palette. It features a gorgeous mix of cool grey, gunmetals and charcoals with striking pops of scarlet and merlot. 

$16
$11
ColourPop

Uncanny Brands Lightsaber Electric Salt & Pepper Mill Grinder

These battery-operated salt and pepper mill grinders are a must for any Star Wars fan's kitchen. They're made from high-quality stainless steel and were modeled after Anakin and Darth Vader's Lightsabers

$40
Sideshow

Original WipeSabers Reflective Saber WiperTags for Rear Wipers

Chances are, you've already got the car stickers so take it to the next level with this playful WipeSaber that easily attaches to your rear wiper. It's a must-have for any Star Wars fan. So fun!

$19
Amazon

Star Wars Action Figure Spirit Jersey for Adults

ShopDisney recently released a fun collection featuring vintage Star Wars action figures of classic fan faves Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, Darth Vader and Stormtrooper. 

$75
shopDisney

Star Wars Action Figure Stainless Steel Water Bottle

If you thought the above was fun, check out the water bottle! According to shopDisney, it makes a collector's item.

$28
shopDisney

Looking for more Star Wars must-haves? Check out these limited edition drops from shopDisney's May the 4th collection

