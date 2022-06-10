The Fate of The Boys Revealed

Watch : The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo

Here's some super news for you: The Boys will live to see another day.

Prime Video announced Billy the Butcher (Karl Urban) and his gang of misfits will continue their fight against Homelander (Antony Starr) and the Seven in season four.

The news comes one week after the explosive season premiere. According to the streamer, the show's viewership has grown by 17 percent since season two and 234 percent from season one, proving that audiences aren't turned off by its violence and vulgarity. As showrunner Eric Kripke said, "This is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

Kripke said he can't wait to continue this story and comment on the "insane world we're living in," adding, "Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more."