How The Boys Showrunner Got the Exploding Penis Scene Approved

Apparently, it wasn't hard to get Prime Video to approve that penis scene in season three of The Boys.
The Boys is known for its over the top and shocking moments, and the exploding penis scene in the first episode of the new season was certainly no exception. While it may be ingrained in your memory, for those that need a reminder, during the season three premiere of the superhero comedy, Termite (Brett Geddes), a parody of Marvel's Ant-Man, sneezed inside his lover's (Bruce Langley) genitals, causing the man to explode from inside of his penis.
And while showrunner Eric Kripke was surprised how "cool with it" Amazon executives were about creating the scene, there was one important note the team had to follow: they couldn't "show an erect penis."
"So we had to be very careful with the design of the penis—'cause we built it practically, " Kripke told Entertainment Weekly. "That's a real 11-foot-high, 30-foot-long penis built at great expense. But if you look at it, we had to design in all these wrinkles to make it clear that it wasn't erect. So, anyway, it's exhibit 7,023 why I love this job."
And that's also exhibit 7,023 why we love this show.
And the cast thinks the producers hit the nail on the head with this one!
Karen Fukuhara, who stars as Kimiko, noted that she and Frenchie's Tomer Capone "were literally blown away by this sequence."
"They did such a wonderful job of making it hilarious, and also kind of tragic at the same time," the actress told the publication. "When Termite sneezes and he explodes out of the guy, he has this look of horror on his face, and then Frenchie comes in and he's like, 'I didn't see anything.'"
But Karl Urban on the other hand, wasn't as interested.
"I stayed away from that set," he shared. "I didn't feel like that was something I needed to see.
He continued, "After working on the show for two seasons going into a third season, you come to build up a certain desensitization to some of the more graphic content."
New episodes of The Boys drop every Friday on Prime Video.