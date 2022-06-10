Ray Liotta’s Daughter Karsen Breaks Silence on His Death

Watch : Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Breaks Silence After His Death

Karsen Liotta is ready to pay tribute to "the best Dad" following news of Ray Liotta's death last month.

In a June 9 Instagram post, Karsen, 23, shared a picture of herself and Ray from years ago, which was paired with touching words about the Shades of Blue actor.

"Those who knew him, loved him," she wrote. "You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything."

Users took to the comment section to share their kind words. One wrote, "I'm so very sorry. Even the ones that didn't know your Dad, loved him."

On May 26, Ray's rep confirmed to E! News that the Goodfellas actor passed away at the age of 67. Ray died in his sleep while staying in the Dominican Republic to film his new movie Dangerous Waters, his publicist told NBC News. The rep added that no foul play is suspected.