See Ray Liotta's Final Performance in Black Bird Trailer

Watch : Candy Stars Talk People's Obsession With True Crime

Apple TV+ is bringing to life the chilling true story of Jimmy Keene in the new series Black Bird.

The streamer released the first trailer for the 8-episodes series, starring Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear and Ray Liotta, on June 8. In the preview, Taron's character, Jimmy, is arrested for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and sentenced to 10 years without the possibility of parole in a minimum-security prison.

His dad, police officer Big Jim Keene, played by the late Ray Liotta, visits Jimmy in prison, telling him, "I never wanted this for you. I wanted a totally different life. A steady paycheck, kids, a family."

When Jimmy asks for Big Jim's advice on how to get out of this predicament, his father replies there's no "quick" solution. The only alternative, according to Apple TV+, is for Jimmy to "enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall," played by Paul Walter Hauser.