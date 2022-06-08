Watch Kylie Minogue Reflect on Trademark Battle With Kylie Jenner

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares RARE Photo of Her Son With Stormi Webster

Some things you just can't get out of your head.



Like, when in 2014, Kylie Jenner filed paperwork to trademark the name, "Kylie," which prompted singer Kylie Minogue to get the claim rejected after her team filed an opposition. Now, the "Can't Get You of My Head" singer is on speaking out about the legal battle almost five years after it came to an end. (The claim was officially rejected in 2017).



"It was, just business obviously," Minogue said during the June 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "When I was named Kylie, I think I had met one person older than me who was called Kylie, so [it was] kind of unusual. I've spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand, so it was just something that had to be done. We came to an agreement."



When host Andy Cohen asked Minogue if she had to call Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner about the issue, the 54-year-old responded, "No, but I'd love to meet them."