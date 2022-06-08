Watch Kylie Minogue Reflect on Trademark Battle With Kylie Jenner

Some things you just can't get out of your head.
Like, when in 2014, Kylie Jenner filed paperwork to trademark the name, "Kylie," which prompted singer Kylie Minogue to get the claim rejected after her team filed an opposition. Now, the "Can't Get You of My Head" singer is on speaking out about the legal battle almost five years after it came to an end. (The claim was officially rejected in 2017).
"It was, just business obviously," Minogue said during the June 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "When I was named Kylie, I think I had met one person older than me who was called Kylie, so [it was] kind of unusual. I've spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand, so it was just something that had to be done. We came to an agreement."
When host Andy Cohen asked Minogue if she had to call Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner about the issue, the 54-year-old responded, "No, but I'd love to meet them."
In February 2016, Minogue filed an opposition to keep the then 18-year-old Life of Kylie star from claiming ownership of the "Kylie" name in the United States.
Per Minogue's notice of opposition—which was filed by KBD, an Australian business representing the singer—she has been active in the entertainment industry since 1979 and known by her first name since her first album, Kylie, was released in 1988. As her opposition also stated at the time, the website "www.kylie.com" was registered to Minogue in 1996 and has been operational since 1998.
Also included in the notice of opposition to Jenner's trademark request, Minogue's team stated at the time that the singer is an "internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist, known worldwide simply as 'Kylie'" while Jenner is a "secondary reality television personality who appeared on the television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians as a supporting character" to her "half-sisters, Kim [Kardashian], Khloe [Kardashian], and Kourtney Kardashian (i.e., the Kardashians)."
Minogue told Rolling Stone in 2018 that she found it "upsetting" that those words were attributed to how she felt.
"Can you imagine me saying that?!" she told the publication. "That was just unfortunate that that is how those lawyers speak. So, I genuinely hope that it's understood: That certainly did not come from me." Added Minogue, "Good news is, that's all wrapped up, we didn't have to go to court. That's all done. And I'm sure I'll meet them one day."
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)