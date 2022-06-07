Andy Cohen Says His Kids Can Use His Embryos In the Future and "Raise" Their Siblings

Watch : Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby No. 2

One big happy family? That seems to be the goal for Andy Cohen.

The Watch What Happens Live host appeared on the June 6 episode of SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, and while discussing his two children—3-year-old Ben and 5-week-old Lucy; both of whom were welcomed via surrogate—he revealed that he wouldn't mind letting them use his remaining embryos should they want to welcome their own children in the future.

"I think I have three left," Andy said. "You know what I'm thinking? This is crazy, but if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they'll defrost their sibling and raise them. Is that a weird thought?"

He noted that while Ben and Lucy weren't born via the same surrogate, the pair is "biological siblings." And so far, they're getting along great—most of the time, that is. Andy said Ben has moved past the terrible twos and quickly become "a threenager."