Neve Campbell Reveals She Won't Return for Scream 6 After Salary Dispute

The Scream franchise will be missing a fan favorite from their upcoming movie.

Neve Campbell recently released a statement announcing that she will not be returning for the horror film's sixth installment, seemingly referencing a salary dispute as the reason for her departure.

"Sadly, I won't be making the next Scream film," she shared in a statement issued to E! News on June 6. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

While Neve, 48, added that it's "been a very difficult decision to move on" from Scream, she sent her love to all of the movie's fans, sharing that they've "always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."