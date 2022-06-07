Cosabella Semi-Annual Sale: Get Bras, Panties, Lingerie & More Up to 60% Off With Prices Starting at $8

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Last June, we tried the fan-fave Cosabella Never Say Never Sweetie bralette to see just how well it worked on three different body types. Despite some skepticism, we were happy to report that the "OG of bralettes" really is just as soft, comfortable, supportive and beautiful as numerous Cosabella shoppers say it is. If haven't had a chance to try one for yourself, there's no better time to shop.
Cosabella is currently holding their Semi-Annual Sale and you can score deals on lingerie, panties, sleepwear and more for up to 60% off. Several colors of their Never Say Never Sweetie bralette are included in the sale, and we even found one as low as $26! The beloved and highly-rated Never Say Never Curvy Sweetie bralette, which are originally $75, are on sale for as low as $30.
While we recommend snapping up a bralette or two, those aren't the only great deals you can score right now. We've rounded up some of the best deals on panties, bras, lingerie and more from Cosabella's Semi-Annual Sale. Check those out below.
The Best Deals From Cosabella's Semi-Annual Sale
Soire Confidence 2-Tone Classic Thong
One Cosabella shopper said these cute two-tone thongs are so light and airy, it feels like you're wearing nothing. It's a "beautiful little wisp of fabric that makes me feel very feminine," they wrote. Right now, it's on sale for $8.
Soire Confidence 2-Tone Curvy Bralette
If you love the bottoms above, be sure to check out the matching bralette which is on sale for $27.
Bella Short Sleeve Top & Boxer Pajama Set
As much as we don't mind throwing on a random pair of shorts and an old t-shirt to bed, a chic pajama set like the Bella PJ set can make you feel like you have your life together. They're super soft, so comfortable and lightweight. They're perfect for summer nights! Right now, you can snag a set for as low as $49.
Free People x Cosabella Hallie Boyshort
These boy shorts from the exclusive Free People x Cosabella collection come highly recommended by reviewers. One loved them so much, they reordered twice! "I'm really loving these boy shorts the more I have them," they wrote. "They hold shape great. Even with having a short torso they are not too high on my waist. Great with leggings and sweats, cute and comfy. I grab these first out of all my other underwear for daily wear. They still look new after multiple washes, very impressed."
Free People x Cosabella Hallie Halter Curvy Bralette
The Hallie halter bralette is made with super soft material and features non-padded, soft cotton cups that are lined with power mesh for support. It comes in black, pink and white. Right now it's on sale for $33.
Bella Printed Short Sleeve Top And Pant Pajama Set
Cosabella has the softest pajamas, so you really can't go wrong by stocking up on a set or two. These printed sets come in a variety of patterns and colors, and you can snag one for as low as $52.
Tosca Ouvert Teddy
This stunning two-tone teddy was made to be a jaw-dropper. It comes in two colors and features playful back tie details, as well as an open back with no rear coverage. Right now, it's on sale for $60.
Dolce Babydoll
Cosabella's Dolce Babydoll was made to be both sexy and comfortable. It features an "ultra soft" chevron lace bodice and wireless, non-padded lace cups. Right now the white and the gorgeous Malawi blue are on sale for $80.
Free People x Cosabella Cara High Rise Bikini
Cosabella shoppers love how comfortable and flattering these high rise bikinis are. It comes in three colors and it's on sale for $12.
Free People x Cosabella Cara Curvy Bralette
The Cara bralette from the Free People x Cosablla collection was made to be the perfect everyday bra, and shoppers say it delivers. As one reviewer wrote, "I cannot tell you how excited I am to find a bralette that's finally comfortable, supportive AND cute. I'm going to order three more, seriously. Just want to wear this every day. Please don't make this a limited time bra!"
Allure Romper
Sleep or lounge around in style with the fun and flirty Allure romper. It's originally $145, but you can snag it today for $58.
Puglia V-Brazilian Panty
Treat yourself to a gorgeous pair of panties that are guaranteed to make you feel sexy and confident when you put them on.
Cosabella Soire Confidence Curvy Bralette
You can't help but feel extra confident when you wear this Cosabella bralette. According to one reviewer, it's totally obsession-worthy. "I was kinda skeptical at first when going to place an order. I AM IN LOVEEEEEE. Supportive. Comfortable. No tag itch. I have been looking for something like this for so .so long. No other brands make my size in something wireless, beautiful, sexy and supportive."
Never Say Never Sweetie Bralette
Cosabella's best-selling Never Say Never Sweetie Bralette is gorgeous, provides just the right amount of support you need for the day, and is also super comfortable you can totally wear this to sleep or lounge in. There is a version of this bralette in petite sizes, standard, extended, curvy and ultra curvy. There are various colors on sale for each, and prices start as low as $26. If you're going to get anything from this sale, we highly recommend this!
Looking for more things to shop today? Fight razor bumps with these products for a better shave.