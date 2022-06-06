Machine Gun Kelly's Fuchsia Hair Might Be His Boldest Look Yet

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Pranked Pete Davidson With THIS Celebrity

Bleach his hair? Mess it up? Sure, why not?

After polling his Twitter followers on what color to dye his hair, Machine Gun Kelly debuted a fresh fuchsia look while grabbing lunch with Megan Fox at Nobu in Malibu on June 5.

Though his goal was originally to keep the winning shade—pink or blonde—a secret. Well, maybe. With a shower cap covering his locks, he took to TikTok to explain the situation: "I guess you'll just have to show up to see which one I end up doing, or you could just go online and f--king look at tagged photos and cheat and not come but that's wack."

But ultimately, he couldn't wait to share the results. "I can't keep this secret any longer," he teased before revealing his pink hair. "I went blonde."

Although, the change may not come as a huge surprise to his fans. After all, MGK has switched up the shade of his strands a number of times over the years. While he was most recently seen with light pink locks, he's also sported platinum blonde and light blue hues. Plus, he never shies away from playing with his style either, rocking everything from mohawks to bangs.