Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Blue Hair During Date Night With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is sporting a brand-new 'do.

The 30-year-old musician was spotted on a dinner date with Megan Fox on March 18, and it looks like he switched up his style. The "Bloody Valentine" star traded in his signature blonde locks for a bright blue look. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old actress was rocking a fiery red trench coat over a black crop top and pants. They walked hand in hand as they entered the restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif, where they dined with friends.

MKG first unveiled the hair change in his new "Daywalker!" music video, which dropped earlier that day. As the artist tweeted after its premiere on YouTube, "I hid that blue hair from y'all all week."

Then again, Machine Gun Kelly has transformed his tresses a few times over the years. Whether he's donning a mohawk or a pastel pink shade, the rapper enjoys mixing it up.