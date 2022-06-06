Married at First Sight's Woody and Amani Randall Welcome Baby Boy: Find Out His Name

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

First comes marriage, then comes baby in the baby carriage!

Married at First Sight stars Woody and Amani Randall are officially parents after welcoming a baby boy named Reign Randall on June 3, E! News can confirm. The couple's first child weighed in at 6 lbs., 8 oz. and measured 20.5 inches long.

"So far, his temperament is pretty relaxed," Amani exclusively shared with E! News. "He's not really fussy. Reign loves to cuddle and is super sweet. He smiles when he's sleeping and does a little grin."

And while baby Reign is just a couple of days old, his mom is already seeing some physical traits being passed down. "It's still pretty early, but we think he may look more like Woody, and he may have Woody's eyes," she said. "I think he has my nose."

Fans first fell in love with Amani and Woody's love story in 2020 when they met at the altar and agreed to say "I do." Their journey on Married at First Sight left the show's three experts in tears on Decision Day after they professed their love for one another.