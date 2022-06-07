Why Joel Kim Booster's Fire Island Is the Ultimate Pride Month Film

Watch : Fire Island Cast on Finding a "Chosen Family"

The best scenes in Fire Island aren't necessarily the ones you'd expect.

The romantic comedy, written by Joel Kim Booster and inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, stars funny comedians like Margaret Cho and Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang.

So yeah, it goes without saying that it's funny. But the most impressive moments in the Hulu Original aren't even the comedic ones. Instead, you finish the movie remembering the heartfelt and emotional interactions between the characters.

Director Andrew Ahn told E! News that these close bonds and Joel's portrayal of queer friendships is what made him want to bring the script to life. "I think when a lot of people think about Pride and Prejudice, they focus on the romance," he explained. "But I love that Joel's script refocuses onto the friendship between Noah and Howie—it's the chosen family that really means something."