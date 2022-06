Watch Queen Elizabeth II's Return to Acting—With a Fan-Favorite Friend!

Watch : Queen Elizabeth's BEST & BRIGHTEST Fashion Moments

The most precious tea party ever.

Queen Elizabeth II showed off her impressive acting chops alongside Paddington Bear in an adorable new video.

In the clip, the monarch and the beloved English character meet for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace in London.

"Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich," offers the CGI bear—voiced by actor Ben Whishaw—as he pulls one out of his hat. "I always keep one for emergencies."

"So do I," the Queen remarks, pulling her own sandwich out of her trusty handbag. "I keep mine in here, for later."

This isn't Her Majesty's first stab at acting. She previously appeared with Daniel Craig as James Bond in a video that played at the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony.

The Queen and Paddington's pre-recorded skit aired for attendees at the BBC's Party at the Palace concert in front of Buckingham Palace, part of the 96-year-old's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.