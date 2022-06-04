Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Score $300 Bags for $89 & Other Splashy Deals on Summer Styles Up to 75% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Want to make a splash this summer? We've got a weekend sale that has everything you need to do so and more. So get ready to shop because the deals we found are just way too good to pass up.
Kate Spade Surprise just dropped some brand new styles for summer and everything is on sale for up to 75% off. This applies to their splashy new novelty Poolside Collection which features a fun pool float crossbody bag that's guaranteed to get all the compliments and a large tote that's sure to fit all your summer vacay essentials.
They also released their new Rainbow Collection for Pride, which features colorful bags and accessories that you'll want to sport all month long and beyond. Plus, they're even having a great deal on the Everyday Spade Enamel Slider Bracelet, where you can get two for just $40. Considering the original price of one is $49, that's pretty much a steal. You'll want to get all the colors of the rainbow! Plus, 10% of net profits from the Rainbow Collection will go towards The Trevor Project.
In addition to all that, Kate Spade Surprise's new adds include a ton of under $90 deals on bags that are perfect for summer travel. We're talking packable totes, crossbody bags to keep it hands-free and more. Several of these bags are originally listed at around $300, so you really don't want to miss out on that huge savings.
We've rounded up some of the best deals and styles you can get at Kate Spade Surprise today. Check those out below.
The Best Under $100 Deals at Kate Spade Surprise
Kate Spade Mel Packable Tote
Traveling this summer? This packable nylon tote is just the thing you need to hold everything and more. It's super lightweight, comes with a detachable wristlet for the bag to fold into and it comes in seven colors including red, black and warm taupe. It's originally $299 but it's on sale now for $89.
Kate Spade Staci Dual Zip Around Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise shoppers are obsessed with the Staci Dual Zip Around Crossbody, it has hundreds of perfect, five-star reviews. According to shoppers, it's the perfect bag for travel and going out. One loved it so much, they just had to buy another one. It comes in three colors and it's on sale for $89.
Kate Spade Everyday Spade Enamel Slider Bracelet
The Everyday Spade Enamel Slider Bracelet is part of Kate Spade's Pride collection, where 10% of net profits from Rainbow products will be donated to The Trevor Project. You have six colors to choose from, but you may want to bundle up and get at least a couple of these. Right now, they're having a deal where you can get two for $40.
Kate Spade Bailey Crossbody
Kate Spade Bailey Crossbody has go-to summer bag written all over it. There's a lot of space to fit what you need to get through the day, plus it comes in five colors that are both versatile and perfect for this time of year. It's originally $299, but it's on sale today for $89. Love!
Kate Spade Sadie Crossbody Set
The Kate Spade Sadie Crossbody Set features a crossbody bag that's large enough to fit up to an iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as a zipper pouch that can easily slip into the front. It comes in four highly versatile colors, and it's on sale for $79.
Kate Spade Marti Small Flap Wallet
Kate Spade Surprise has a really great deal on bags and wallets right now where you can save an extra 20% off wallets with the purchase of a bag. So you can snag this gorgeous wallet, which comes in four colors, for as low as $40. That's a deal you don't want to pass up.
Kate Spade Darcy Micro Satchel
This gorgeous satchel is the perfect bag for a brunch with friends or a night out. It comes in white and black, so you've got two highly versatile options. Plus, it's on sale for $89.
Kate Spade River Medium Bucket Bag
Kate Spade's River Medium Bucket Bag is features a thicker strap for more comfortable wear. It's made with soft pebbled leather with a smooth leather trim. It features a dog-clip closure and a detachable pouch. By design, it's very roomy so you have all the space to fit the essentials. Plus, it's another $300 bag that's on sale for less than $90. Snap this up while you can!
Kate Spade Boat Party Espadrille Sneakers
Who's ready to party? If you aren't now, you will be after you snag these summer sneakers for just $39. We'd snap this up ASAP as sizes are going fast.
Kate Spade Melanie Satchel
The Kate Spade Melanie Satchel is "beyond perfect," wrote one recent reviewer. It's spacious and features a 22-inch strap drop. It comes in three colors: bright carnation pink, candied cherry and black. Right now, it's on sale for just $99. Incredible!
Other Can’t-Miss Deals on Must-Have Summer Styles
Kate Spade Cruise Medium Tote
Straw bags are everything and everywhere this summer. If you want to sport one that's super chic, be sure to check out Kate Spade's Cruise Medium Tote. It comes in parchment (as shown here), black and yellow.
Kate Spade Pool Float Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise's new novelty collection for summer includes fun splashy pieces that'll make a statement this season. We're all about this pool float crossbody. So cute!
Kate Spade Pool Float Tote Bag
Keep the summer vibes going with Kate Spade's large Pool Float Tote Bag.
Kate Spade Adel Medium Flap Backpack
When we first laid eyes on this Kate Spade backpack we immediately said, "Yes!" It's so chic, comes in four colors including black and white, and it's on sale for $129.
Kate Spade Marti Small Bucket Bag
Kate Spade shoppers love the Marti Small Bucket Bag for being "not too big, not too small, just right." It comes in six colors including the brand new melon ball option as shown here.
Kate Spade Chelsea Medium Backpack Bundle
If you really want to score an incredible deal, be sure to take advantage of the bundles they offer. One that's really good is the Kate Spade Chelsea Medium Backpack bundle which includes the backpack, a medium cosmetic case and a card case lanyard. It's the perfect gift for a grad in your life!
Kate Spade Marti Large Tote
You're classy and fab, so you need a work bag to reflect that! Kate Spade's Marti Large Tote is worthy of being your go-to office bag. It comes in three colors and it's on sale for $179.
Kate Spade Rosie Crossbody
If you're someone who needs a little more room in your bag but you like the freedom you get with a crossbody bag, you have to check out the Kate Spade Rosie Crossbody. It's not only gorgeous, it's also practical and comes with a detachable coin purse. It comes in four colors, and it's on sale for $159.
Kate Spade Love Shack Mini Heart Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Surprise recently released their Pride 2022 collection which features adorable mini versions of the social media-fave Love Shack Heart Crossbody Bag. It's currently available in four colors: purple, blue, yellow and classic red. Again, profits made from their new Rainbow collection will go towards The Trevor Project.
