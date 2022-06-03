Wait, Ewan McGregor Almost Had a Love Interest on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Watch : Ewan McGregor & Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Play Fun Star Wars Game

Holy snokes!

Indira Varma stars as Tala, an undercover double agent, in the Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. When the trailer for the show was first released, Varma's character was introduced as an Imperial officer, but upon watching the series, viewers learned her true agent identity and that she works with conman, Haja Estree (Kumail Nanjiani), who met Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi on Daiyu.

But that's not Tala's only secret. In a recent interview, the Game of Thrones actress revealed that the agent was originally written into the script very differently.

"There had already been different incarnations of the script and the story line," Varma told Entertainment Weekly. "And I think, originally, she was going to be a love interest."

So why did the writers decide against it? "They felt that it was maybe a bit clichéd where always the woman turns up and they fall in love or whatever," Varma explained. "And it's more interesting that this is a woman with agency who is not just going to fall at the feet of Obi-Wan."