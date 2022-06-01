Ewan McGregor Slams Racist Messages Sent To Obi-Wan Kenobi Co-Star Moses Ingram

Watch : Ewan McGregor Reveals What You MUST KNOW About Obi-Wan

Ewan McGregor is forcefully defending his fellow Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram.

The Star Wars actor, 51, slammed people who sent "the most horrendous, racist DMs" to his co-star following the release of the Disney+ series on May 27.

"I just wanted to say as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses," McGregor said in a May 31 video shared on the Star Wars twitter account. "And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind. There's no place for racism in this world."

The Halston star shared that "it just broke my heart" to hear some of the vitriol that had been sent to Ingram. In the series, Ingram plays The Third Sister, also known as Reva, a ruthless and cunning Imperial Inquisitor who is on the hunt for famed lost Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi (McGregor).