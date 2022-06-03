Lala Kent Reveals She Got Her "Boobs Done" in Hilarious Post-Op Video

Ooh, Lala!
Get ready to see a brand-new Lala Kent on Vanderpump Rules season 10. Ahead of the show's highly anticipated return, the reality star surprised fans with news of her recent boob job, sharing a hilarious post-op video on Instagram June 3.
"I continued on the elevator, announcing to everyone who entered, 'I got my boobs done,'" she captioned the video. She also thanked Doctors Payman Danielpour and John Layke of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group, saying, "I feel really happy."
Far from her usual glammed-up self, the video features a loopy Lala chilling in her bed as her doctor and friend check in on her.
"You look beautiful already," says her friend, to which Lala responds, "Don't lie, Jess!"
Lala's friend tells her how well she did during the procedure. "Well, I was asleep," Lala replies. "Of course I did amazing." The video hilariously ends with the VPR star requesting a blow-dyer to warm up her bed.
Along with her breasts, Lala also had work done on her ear. "Some may wonder why my head is wrapped up," she wrote in the caption. "We all got so caught up on boobie talk, we neglected to mention my sweet left ear being pinned back."
Life post-surgery is going well for the star, who shared an adorable video of her 1-year-old daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, dancing on a couch in a June 3 Instagram story. Lala welcomed her firstborn in March 2021 with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.
Lala and Randall called their three-year engagement quits in October 2021, and the fallout of their breakup has been messy. Recently, Lala revealed that Randall threatened to call the police on her after she left with Ocean after post-split.
"He would give me time periods that I could take her," she said on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live. "I don't think he knew I was leaving; I think he needed to regain control of me."
She continued, "We [moved me out] quick. I was worried that he was having me watched, which he did send people to watch. Luckily, they didn't watch me move out. I packed my stuff probably in four hours."
Randall has since denied Lala's statements. A spokesperson for him told E! News, "These claims are completely fabricated, and it's disappointing that Lala continues to make up stories eight months after their break-up."
Fans can catch up on past seasons of Vanderpump Rules now on Peacock.
