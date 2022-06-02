Matthew Morrison Sounds Off on "Blatantly Untrue Statements" About His SYTYCD Firing

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Matthew Morrison is telling his side of the story.

After being fired from his judging position on Fox's So You Think You Can Dance on May 27 for not following "competition production protocol," which he previously confirmed in a statement to E! News, the Glee alum gave an explanation for what happened in an Instagram video posted June 2—and it all surrounds a text message.

"It's really unfortunate that to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide," he said. "So in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message that I wrote to a dancer on the show: 'Hey, it's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.'"

When the 43-year-old Morrison was fired, it was not immediately clear why the decision had been made, but People later reported that "flirty direct messages on social media" made a contestant on the show feel uncomfortable.

"I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I've known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show," Morrison continued. "It's devastating where we live in this world where gossip rules and people's lives are being thrown around as clickbait."