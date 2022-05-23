Stephen "tWitch" Boss Reveals the No. 1 Thing He Will Miss About The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Watch : "tWitch" Speaks Out On His "Ellen" Experience

You may want to grab some tissues!

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is signing off for the last time after 19 seasons on May 26. And in an E! News exclusive interview, Stephen "tWitch" Boss—who has served as the talk show's DJ for nine years—revealed the No. 1 thing he will miss about the show: "the laughs."

"Ellen [DeGeneres] and I have a bunch of inside jokes that happened during the show," tWitch told E! News at Fox's 2022 UpFront. "We just laugh and laugh and laugh."

The So You Think You Can Dance alum said that he will also miss "shining a light on people that might not have had a platform like normal people doing super extraordinary things."

And tWitch wants that legacy to continue: "I really hope that we will see a lot more places, whether it be in talk show form or what, shining a light on ordinary people doing incredible things for people in order to help them because it's bigger than us."