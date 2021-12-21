Property Brothers' Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Expecting Baby After Fertility Struggle

Drew Scott and Linda Phan will be putting in some overtime to add a very special room to their house: a nursery.
On Dec. 21, the HGTV star and his wife of more than three years announced the exciting news that they are expecting their first child after a two-year fertility journey.
"Guess we're doing weekly bathroom selfies now," the Property Brothers co-host captioned a mirror photo of himself and his wife on Instagram. "It has been an adventure to get here! We know we're not alone in this experience and that everyone's is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we've been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you're on!"
The pair, who have been together for almost 12 years and tied the knot in 2018, have been open about their fertility struggles, which included a two-year journey involving IVF (in vitro fertilization) treatments and IUI (intrauterine insemination). Per People, the couple will welcome their baby in May 2022.
In addition to their sweet social media announcement, the couple also shared a touching video to their YouTube channel. The clip features an up-close-and-personal look at their journey, concluding with an ultrasound and the sound of the baby's heartbeat.
"For a while I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share, or if I wanted to share at all," Linda revealed on the Dec. 21 episode of their podcast, At Home with Linda & Drew Scott. "Even with close family and friends, we didn't tell them right away just because I needed to process the feeling myself before diluting it with other people's excitement."
"I think that this creates a bit more of a community of people who have either been through the process or are about to go through the process or have been having certain difficulties to realize, you're not alone," Drew added. "There are a lot of us that have had complications and I think that something like this is something that we should talk about, because then it doesn't make it as scary a thing. It makes it something that is more relatable."