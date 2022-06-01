Liam Payne Recalls Time One Direction Bandmate “Threw Me" Against Wall During Backstage Argument

Watch : Liam Payne Says He Has "Many Reasons Why I Dislike" Zayn Malik

Liam Payne is sharing how no member of One Direction can drag him down.

The "Strip That Down" singer reflected on his boy band experience during the May 31 episode of impaulsive with Logan Paul sharing that he was known in the group for "not taking s—t." However, according to Liam, his boldness would sometimes cause tension within the band, which comprised of himself, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

"There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member in particular threw me up a wall," he recalled. "So I said to him, ‘If you don't remove those hands there's a high likelihood you'll never use them again.'"

Liam noted that the bandmate did eventually take his hands off of him. While he did not name the specific bandmate he tussled with, Liam did share how he currently feels about the other boys.