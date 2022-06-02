The Top Chef Finalists Reveal Their Go-To Fast Food Meals

Watch : Padma Lakshmi's Favorite Cheat Foods Are...

It turns out Top Chef finalists enjoy the drive-thru, too.

The final three contestants on Top Chef: Houston—Evelyn Garcia, Buddha Lo and Sarah Welch—shared their favorite fast food and trashy meals in an exclusive chat with E! News.

"I f-cking love McDonald's, man," Houston-based Evelyn said. "No one can beat McDonald's fries. McDonald's fries and Hot 'n Spicy McChicken."

Okay, we're lovin' it.

Buddha, who earned a reputation as a culinary maestro throughout the season, can't resist some fried chicken. "Popeyes is amazing." Buddha told E!. "It is so good. I can't believe how good it is."

Who knew Buddha, the executive chef at Huso in Port Douglas, Australia, would be so relatable?

"If I did my own trick," Buddha said, "caviar and fried chicken is probably some of the best bites I've ever had."

Well, that didn't last long.

"Your trash food is caviar and fried chicken?" Sarah joked.

You know what they say: You can take the boy out of his Michelin plate restaurant, but…