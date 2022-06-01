“Heartbroken” Amber Heard Speaks Out After Jonny Depp Wins Defamation Case

Amber Heard is reflecting on her defeat in court.
After Johnny Depp won his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Heard released an emotional statement expressing that she was "heartbroken" over the jury's decision.
"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," the actress' statement began. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.
The 36-year-old said she was even more disappointed by what she feels this verdict means for other women.
"It is a setback," Heard, whose divorce from Depp was finalized in 2017, continued. "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."
Heard stated that she believes that Depp's attorneys won their case by "convincing the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the U.K.." (He lost a 2020 libel case against The Sun over an article that called him a "wife beater" and claimed he assaulted Heard, which he denied.)
She concluded, "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American—to speak freely and openly."
The jury's decision was made after 13 hours of deliberations, following a contentious trial in a Virginia courtroom, which last over six weeks, and included accusations of physical abuse from both parties. Depp was ultimately awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. As for Heard's countersuit, the jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.
In March 2019, Depp, 58, filed the $50 million suit against Heard after she wrote an essay for the Washington Post, describing herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Although the article never mentioned The Pirates of the Caribbean alum by name, Depp's attorneys previously said in court documents that Heard's op-ed was part of an "elaborate hoax," alleging that she "concocted the story in hopes of generating positive publicity and to advance her career."
In turn, she filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp, alleging that after she was granted a temporary restraining order, Depp "unlawfully targeted" her in an "ongoing harassment and online smear campaign."
Ahead of 2022 trial, Heard explained why she decided to write the Washington Post op-ed, noting she was hopeful they could move on after the case.
"I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power, "she shared on Instagram in April. "I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny."
