Red, White & Royal Blue Casts Kissing Booth & Cinderella Heartthrobs as Leads

A dream is a wish your heart makes...

And this casting news proves it! On June 1, it was announced that The Kissing Booth's Taylor Zakhar Perez and Cinderella's Nicholas Galitzine will star as the leads in the upcoming film adaptation of bestselling novel Red, White & Royal Blue, E! News has learned.

Amazon's romantic comedy—based on the book by Casey McQuiston—follows Alex, the shining heir to an American presidency and his whirlwind romance with a second-in-line British royal. The film—written and directed by Matthew López and produced by Berlanti/Schechter Films—will begin filming this month.

The book's author is as excited as fans are about Taylor and Nicholas bringing her characters to life.

"It has been a thrill to hand this story over to Berlanti/Schechter, Amazon and our fearless leader Matthew López and watch them make so many smart, bold, thoughtful choices to bring it to life," McQuiston said in a statement. "This casting is no exception. I absolutely can't wait to see Taylor and Nicholas on screen as Alex and Henry."