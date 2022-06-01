Pregnant Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Pose for Steamy Maternity Shoot

Sharna Burgess is one hot mama.
Just weeks before she and Brian Austin Green expect to welcome their baby boy, the mom-to-be shared several jaw-dropping photos from a recent maternity shoot with Mona Marandy Studio.
In one steamy black-and-white photo, shared to Sharna's Instagram, the 36-year-old bares her baby bump while wearing a white bra and unbutton jeans as the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum stands behind her shirtless, holding her hand and kissing the top of her head.
"There will never be a day im not obsessed with this photo, the man in it and the life growing inside me," Sharna wrote on May 29. "Shooting with @monamarandystudio was an absolute gift and she managed to capture true love and magic in every shot."
She added, "Love, in all ways, on all days, always."
In another stunning solo shot from the session, which she shared the following day, the Dancing With The Stars pro dons a silky slip dress with flowing train as she poses in a graceful arabesque.
"I can't wait to meet you and kiss your little face," she captioned the snap. "I can't wait to feel your tiny hand wrap around my finger. I can't wait to see your daddy hold you for the first time. I can't wait to feel my heart crack open and know I'll never be the same."
She continued, "I can't wait to watch you sleep and be in awe of you. I can't wait to see that first smile you give me and the first giggle I hear. I can't wait for you to meet your family, your brothers are so excited. I can't wait to tell you how loved you are by all of us."
Along with her tender words to her child, Sharna also made it clear she was ready to say goodbye to her baby bump days.
"I also can't wait to not be pregnant so please do not be late like your Mother, she playfully added. "Please take after your Father and be on time… If not early."
Brian and Sharna—who began dating in October 2020—confirmed they were expecting their first baby together in February with a photoshoot in Hawaii. A few weeks later, they announced their son is due July 4.
Brian is also father to kids Journey, 6, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9, with ex-wife Megan Fox and Kassius Green, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.
Although their baby boy has yet to make his debut, Sharna swears he's already taking after Brian.
"So every time I try and film this belly moving, this boy moving, right, he stops," she said in her Instagram Stories in April. "He's completely camera shy. Absolutely does not take after his mother. Definitely takes after his dad."
She also noted their bundle of joy "already doesn't appreciate me filming him," calling the move "definitely a dad trait."