Pregnant Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Pose for Steamy Maternity Shoot

Watch : Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess

Sharna Burgess is one hot mama.

Just weeks before she and Brian Austin Green expect to welcome their baby boy, the mom-to-be shared several jaw-dropping photos from a recent maternity shoot with Mona Marandy Studio.

In one steamy black-and-white photo, shared to Sharna's Instagram, the 36-year-old bares her baby bump while wearing a white bra and unbutton jeans as the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum stands behind her shirtless, holding her hand and kissing the top of her head.

"There will never be a day im not obsessed with this photo, the man in it and the life growing inside me," Sharna wrote on May 29. "Shooting with @monamarandystudio was an absolute gift and she managed to capture true love and magic in every shot."

She added, "Love, in all ways, on all days, always."

In another stunning solo shot from the session, which she shared the following day, the Dancing With The Stars pro dons a silky slip dress with flowing train as she poses in a graceful arabesque.