Coach Just Dropped Their New Pride Collection—Don’t Miss Out on Their Most Colorful Pieces Yet!

Happy Pride Month, everyone! To celebrate LGBTQIA+ communities everywhere, Coach dropped their brand new Pride Collection for 2022, which features vibrant pieces you'll want to wear all month long and beyond.

The collection is absolutely gorgeous and features fan-fave styles like the classic Kitt Messenger Crossbody Bag, the Small Wristlet, and the Coach Field Tote 40, with the rainbow Signature canvas. The pieces are so good, we've already seen shoe sizes selling out. So don't hesitate if you see something you like.

Not only is the collection colorful and fun, the Coach Pride Collection as a whole was made to be "a celebration of equality, diversity, and authentic self-expression within the LGBTQIA+ community this month and every month."

Like previous years, the Coach Foundation is partnering with the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Point Foundation and CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers to create supportive environments for LGBTQIA+ youth. So if you do find something from the Coach Pride Collection that you like, you'll be supporting a brand that gives back to the LGBTQIA+ community.