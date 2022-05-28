Watch Now

Obi-Wan Kenobi Recap on E!'s New Show While You Were Streaming

Snoop Dogg Recalls Fainting Upon Seeing Tupac Shakur After Fatal Las Vegas Shooting

In a podcast interview, Snoop Dogg spoke about seeing his late friend Tupac Shakur, a.k.a. rapper 2Pac, hospitalized before his death following a 1996 shooting.

By Corinne Heller May 28, 2022 9:49 PMTags
MusicSnoop DoggMurderTupac
Watch: Tupac's Final Album "All Eyez on Me" Turns 15: E! News Rewind

Snoop Dogg has shared a heartbreaking final memory of his late friend Tupac Shakur.

On an episode of Jake Paul's podcast Impaulsive, released May 24—weeks before what would have been 2Pac's 51st birthday, Snoop recalled seeing the fellow rapper unconscious in a hospital in 1996 after he was shot in a car in Las Vegas, while riding with Death Row Records founder Marion "Suge" Knight, who was also injured in the incident. Tupac, 25, from his multiple gunshot wounds after several days on life support. The shooter was never identified.

"We're just talking to Suge and he's got his head wrapped up and he's telling us what happened, you know, 'Pac's gonna be all right. He's gonna pull through. He got shot nine times before. He's gonna be alright,'" Snoop, 50, said on the podcast. "So we're feeling like it's gonna be alright, until we go to the hospital and see that it ain't alright. He got tubes in. When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn't even there, and I fainted."

photos
Tupac Shakur's Life in Pictures

Snoop continued, "Then his mother got me up and walked me in the bathroom and had a conversation with me about being strong. She was like, 'My baby ain't never seen you weak. I don't want you to be weak in front of him. You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in here and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel. My baby loves you.'"

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Elon Musk Shares Opinion on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Before Verdict

2

Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Breaks Silence After His Death

3

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look, Matching Kim Kardashian

The rapper said Tupac's mother, Afeni Shakur Davis, "knew it was a little tension, but she knew how much we loved each other, so she gave us a moment for me to say some things to him, as far as how much I love him."

Snoop added, "But I knew that that was going to be my last time speaking with him."

Afeni, the subject of Tupac's song "Dear Mama," died at age 69 in 2016.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Elon Musk Shares Opinion on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Before Verdict

2

Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Breaks Silence After His Death

3

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look, Matching Kim Kardashian

4

See Stormi Webster in Cute BTS Pic From Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

5

WWE's Charlotte Flair Marries Andrade El Idolo, Dances With Dad Ric